Vita Coco (COCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $159,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,873.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,253 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

