Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $261.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,762. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

