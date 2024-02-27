Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.