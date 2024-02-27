Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 15th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE WD opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William M. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $5,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,664,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,908 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 20.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walker & Dunlop

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.