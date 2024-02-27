Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on March 15th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $94.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,908 shares of company stock valued at $13,125,224. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $22,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 149,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

