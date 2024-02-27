WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WalkMe by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.09.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

