WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WKME shares. TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WalkMe
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe
WalkMe Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of WKME stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.09.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WalkMe
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.