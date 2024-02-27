WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WKME

WalkMe Trading Down 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WKME stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $815.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.09. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.