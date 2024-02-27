Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.00 to $56.67 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.40. 5,797,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,843,125. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $60.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $1,531,339.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,297,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,945,356.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210,694 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,123,275 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

