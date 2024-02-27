Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

