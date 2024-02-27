Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Director Michael J. Dubose Sells 329 Shares of Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WTS opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,106,000 after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after purchasing an additional 140,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

