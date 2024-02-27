Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WVE shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $455.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.18.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,010,045. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 257.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

