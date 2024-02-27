West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,367,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $215,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after acquiring an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

View Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.43 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.