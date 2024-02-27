Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Westwood Holdings Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WHG stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

