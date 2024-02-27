Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 255,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,519,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

