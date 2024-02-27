Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $350.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $307.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,280.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

