Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.32% of Workiva worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

