Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.590-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

XHR opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,133,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

