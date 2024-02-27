Xometry (XMTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xometry Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xometry has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,044 shares of company stock valued at $755,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 102.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xometry by 91.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xometry by 1,209.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 63.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

