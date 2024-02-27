XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196,281 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

