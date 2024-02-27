Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.