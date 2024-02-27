Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $309,466.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,425,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,418,617.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg purchased 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $309,466.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,425,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,418,617.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 160,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,726. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
