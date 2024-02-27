Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) VP Chad F. Phipps Sells 26,156 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

