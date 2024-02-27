ZimVie (ZIMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie Stock Up 0.8 %

ZIMV stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. ZimVie has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZimVie from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on ZimVie from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ZimVie in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 626.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,761,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,269,000 after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of ZimVie by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 134,398 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

