Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $214.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Zscaler stock opened at $241.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.36 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total value of $735,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

