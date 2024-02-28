10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 1,865 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Read Our Latest Report on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.