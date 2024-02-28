10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 2,613 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

10x Genomics Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.82% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 100,382 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,226,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,842,000 after buying an additional 354,680 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

