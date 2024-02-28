11,219 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $576,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 352.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 129.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 0.5 %

RBC stock opened at $271.53 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,604 shares of company stock worth $12,262,506. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

