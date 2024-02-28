11,460 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

