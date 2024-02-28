11,588 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,646,000 after purchasing an additional 882,720 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SUM opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

