12,193 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STC opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

