1,501 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,206,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,663,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.33. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

