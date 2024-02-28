195 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $241.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.55 and a 200-day moving average of $252.55.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

