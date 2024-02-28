1,958 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $235.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

