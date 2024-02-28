247 Shares in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,695 shares of company stock valued at $28,002,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

SWAV opened at $263.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.44 and a 200-day moving average of $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

