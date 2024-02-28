25,848 Shares in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Marine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 161.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 50.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Marine Products by 45.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Marine Products Price Performance

Shares of MPX opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Marine Products Co. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marine Products Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

