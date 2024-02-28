2,616 Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

