40,073 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

