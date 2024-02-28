419 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

