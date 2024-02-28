57 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.60. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.
