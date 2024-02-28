57 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in argenx by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.60. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

