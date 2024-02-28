615 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $400.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $410.00. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

