69,130 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 69,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Moelis & Company at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,279,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,545,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.37. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $192,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,840 shares of company stock worth $12,860,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

