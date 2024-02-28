7,910 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GTLS opened at $131.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.08, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.