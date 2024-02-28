91,824 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock worth $245,065. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

