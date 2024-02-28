AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Perry C. Siatis Sells 13,753 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $316.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

