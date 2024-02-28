Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.43.

ANF stock opened at $125.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $128.69.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

