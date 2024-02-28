abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $530.00

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.72), with a volume of 8749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.65).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £805.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 454.65.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

