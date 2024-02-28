Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 36,666.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,442 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.98 and a one year high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.