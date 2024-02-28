Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

