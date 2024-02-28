Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 664,601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Accuray worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARAY. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the third quarter worth $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 183.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Accuray by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $47,453.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 402,199 shares in the company, valued at $993,431.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $47,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 402,199 shares in the company, valued at $993,431.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,369,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,433.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,142 shares of company stock valued at $323,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ARAY stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $268.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.47. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

