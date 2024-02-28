Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 305,605 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 305,605 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLYC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 210.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 594,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 69.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 370,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

GlycoMimetics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.23. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

